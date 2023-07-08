Gurugram: Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his car near Mianwali Colony. Police said the incident took place on Thursday.

Two held for robbing cabbie of his car in Ggm

Police said the crime unit of DLF Phase 4 arrested the suspects, who were identified as Sahil Singh and Tejender Kumar, both hailing from Jhajjar.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they received a complaint from a taxi driver who said that at 3am on Thursday, he was waiting for passengers near the Gurugram bus stand when two suspects approached him and booked his taxi. “They boarded the cab and snatched the mobile phone of the driver. Later, they took the car key and fled with the vehicle,” he said.

“During interrogation, the suspects revealed that both are students and reside in a PG accommodation. We have recovered the stolen cab from their possession. The suspects will be produced in a court,” the ACP added.

