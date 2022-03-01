Gurugram: Police book property owners for unauthorised construction
Police booked three property owners on Monday for allegedly making illegal constructions in their house in Sector 48, following a complaint by the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP).
Officials said owners carried out unauthorised constructions in the front and rear side of the houses.
District town planner (enforcement) R S Bhath said the plot is in a private licenced colony and there is complete ban on such construction without permission from competent authority.
“We repeatedly issued notices to the property owners asking them to restore the original structure of their house but despite that, corrective measures were not taken. We have recommended that an FIR be registered against the violators as they deliberately continued to carry out unauthorised constructions in contravention of law,” he said.
DTCP officials said they have repeatedly asked property owners to stop violating building norms as the government has already allowed construction of fourth floor and increased floor area ratio (FAR). “These violations need to stop as illegal additions/moderations to the houses will not be tolerated by the department,” he said.
A spokesperson for the police said a case was registered at the Sadar police station under Section 10 of Haryana Urban Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, and investigation is underway.
