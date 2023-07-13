Gurugram police booked two unidentified suspects for allegedly robbing a man of his SUV from a Delhi-based private firm executive at gunpoint and assaulting him near Bamroli Chowk in Sector 89, police said on Wednesday, adding that the man has sustained several injuries. Man robbed of his SUV at gunpoint in Gururgram’s Sector 89

Police said that the incident took place around 8.30pm on Monday when the victim, Shrinu Kumar,35, a resident of Sector 92, stopped at a liquor shop in Sector-89 while he was returning to his house from his South Delhi office.

According to police, Kumar went inside the shop but returned to his Maruti Brezza which he had parked at the roadside near the shop entrance without purchasing anything.

Investigators said that Kumar spotted two men standing near his SUV with one having a helmet in his hand. They said that Kumar didn’t pay much attention to the duo and got busy opening his car door after taking out keys from his pocket. It was at this time when one of the suspects hit him hard in the head with the helmet which completely startled him, investigators added.

Police said that both suspects assaulted Kumar while trying to snatch the keys. After some time when they realized they were unable to snatch the keys from Kumar’s possession, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and pointed at Kumar’s head prompting him to give up his keys. They added that both the suspects fled with the SUV towards Dwarka Expressway.

Investigators said that Kumar later alerted police control about the incident following which a patrolling team reached the spot. The police team then took Kumar to a nearby private hospital in Sector 89 for treatment as he was bleeding from his head and other body parts due to the injuries sustained from the assault.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station on Tuesday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that they are scanning the CCTV camera footage of the suspects when they were escaping. “We are trying to track them and will arrest them soon,” he added.