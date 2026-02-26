An ‘immersive data visualisation’ centre to live-track traffic situation of key city intersections was installed at deputy commissioner of police (DCP) office’s traffic police control room in Sushant Lok 1 on Wednesday, officials said. Gurugram police install live traffic data visualisation centre

The six-month long revamp exercise, which began in September last year, was undertaken to link real-time facility to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in sector 44. The initiative aims to reduce traffic violations and congestion through surveillance, added officials.

The data centre was inaugurated by commissioner of police Vikas Arora and senior GMDA officials on Tuesday.

Video walls displaying camera feeds, heat maps which shows congestion trends during peak hours and traffic data will be made available to the traffic staff to monitor traffic and violations. “Gurugram sees a large number of commuters daily. Keeping future challenges and citizens’ safety in mind, the traffic control room has been modernised in collaboration with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA),” said Dr Rajesh Mohan, DCP (Traffic).

“All the services, including the live location of online challans, will be available on this video wall,” said a senior traffic police official.

Dashboards combining data from CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and speed violation sensors will also be available, officials said, adding that eight new computers and seating arrangements have also been made for the staff.

“Through geographic mapping and 2D/3D visualisation of traffic flows, operators will be able to identify crash-prone spots, monitor lane usage and analyse traffic patterns effectively,” the official said.

Currently, Gurugram’s traffic is managed through control rooms at ICCC sector 44 and 51. The new hub will add a third layer, integrating live CCTV, traffic signals, and public safety cameras for instant enforcement, officials said.