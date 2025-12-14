Gurugram residents to get help from chatbot on police station locations: Police

The city residents will soon get a WhatsApp chatbot that will help them quickly find information about the nearest police stations and contact numbers of station house officers (SHO) concerned, officials said on Saturday. DCP Karan Goel said that the facility will be launched within a week.

Speaking at HT Gurugram First dialogue on Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (West) Karan Goel said that with the chatbot facility, users will have important information at their fingertips.

Goel said that the facility will be launched within a week, and will be expanded based on the feedback from users.

“Currently, the chatbot will share the location of local police stations, four cybercrime police stations, women’s police stations, traffic police stations, and contact numbers of SHOs concerned.”

The DCP added that they were using a geofencing facility to track a user’s location and accordingly provide information.

At the event, senior officials were told about the difficulty in locating police stations and reaching out to SHOs, promoting the DCP to share about the roll-out of the facility.

Rajeev Bajaj, a DLF Phase-I RWA member, said the facility will be a welcome step. “Nowadays, several facilities can be made available through WhatsApp,” he said.

Pulkit Gupta, Tulip Violet RWA member, said that most of the time, residents are unaware of where they need to go for help in case of any incident or crime. “This will make the details of our police stations easily available, and help in saving time and avoid unnecessary harassment,” Gupta said.