Gurugram residents voice concerns for Bilkis Bano, stage protest march
Around 100 people from different walks of life held a protest against the remission of sentence given to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat government at the Leisure Valley parking lot at Sector 29 on Sunday
Around 100 people from different walks of life held a protest against the remission of sentence given to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat government at the Leisure Valley parking lot at Sector 29 on Sunday.
Carrying posters and placards and raising slogans, residents expressed their anguish and said that on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to respect women, 11 rapists were not only released from jail, but were garlanded and welcomed like heroes.
Dr Parul Sharma, who took part in the protest, said that every Indian woman deserves justice irrespective of her caste, religion or social status. “We want fast track courts for rape trials, an easier way for reporting rape and providing mental, physical and financial aid and rehabilitation to rape victims,” she said.
Dr Sarika Verma, another protestor, said that the criminals who have committed such heinous and hate crimes do not deserve to be released. “This sets a very scary precedent for the future,” she said.
The protesters said that they plan to take the campaign forward through social media and e-mails to the Supreme Court. A signed petition of the protesters will be submitted to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, President of India and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), they said.
Usha Saroha, another resident who took part in the protest, said that the kind of behaviour meted out to the rape convicts sends a signal to society that if you are from a certain political party or religion you can do any crime and get away with it.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
