RWAs allege registrar offices in Ggm, F’bad functioning arbitrarily

Gurugram: Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) on Sunday alleged that the offices of the district registrar of societies in both Gurugram and Faridabad were functioning in an arbitrary manner and were unable to resolve disputes. They added that this is being done to ensure pecuniary benefits reach a few vested interests.

Gurugram, India-April 16, 2023: RWA President, members and residents of several residential society addresses a press conference against the modus operandi of District Registrar office at Shama tourist complex near old MCG office, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 16 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A group of RWAs on Sunday held a press conference at a hotel in Civil Lines, Gurugram, in which they alleged that corrupt practices prevailed in these offices, which hampered the functioning of RWAs. They also alleged that elections were held in a biased manner and appointment of administrators and returning officers is done to favour a few persons.

Gaurav Kalra, a city-based activist, who has filed multiple complaints against the office of the district registrar, Gurugram, alleged that no action was taken on membership disputes, financial irregularities and non-compliance of the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies (HRRS) Act, 2012.

“Complaints remain pending in the office of the district registrar for years. The officials work only for RWAs which are compliant and are ready to impose illegal rules, misappropriate funds and allow tampering of records,” Kalra added.

The residents’ welfare bodies alleged that officials favour only certain persons as administrators and returning officers, who misuse the funds of the private condominiums, and impose heavy costs on the residents without benefits.

“The elections in the condominiums can be held with the appointment of ad-hoc bodies which cost nothing, but the department insists on appointing these officials, who deplete the resources of these housing societies. The HRRS Act must be modified to give due representation of people,” said advocate Ritu Bhariok.

The RWAs further alleged that district registrars in Faridabad and Gurugram have been misusing their powers by not taking any action or delaying matters indefinitely.

Yogesh Mann, president of Pranayam residential society in Faridabad, alleged that the district registrar functions in a very unjust and arbitrary manner and takes decisions against the spirit of the HRRS Act. “The election was held in our condominium in a legal manner and the result was validated. However, without any valid reason, the district registrar recommended that the election be held again. The only reason for this is because the government functionaries and officials who conduct elections want to arm twist the societies to make money,” he said.

The welfare associations also alleged that around 2,000 RWAs are registered with the department in Gurugram and Faridabad and the condominiums run by these have a turnover of hundreds of crores of rupees.

“Everyone wants a stake in this pie whether it is corrupt officials, fake RWAs, builders supporting RWAs or retired officials. All this happens at the cost of homebuyers who not only pay hard earned money to buy their homes but also pay money to the RWAs for maintenance and other charges,” said Raman Sharma, a Gurugram-based activist.

Senior officials of the department, however, refuted the allegations and said that all decisions are taken in accordance with rules. They said the allegations are the handiwork of a few RWA activists and members, who are habitual complainants.

When asked about the allegations levelled by the RWA members, Rajesh Khera, district registrar, Gurugram, said that the department is acting within the purview of law and grievances of all residents are resolved.

“In my tenure, I have appointed the highest number of ad-hoc bodies to run the RWAs and I can show this on record. The problem with RWAs is that the differences between residents’ groups and RWAs are so acute that it leads to multiple complaints that take time to resolve. We are also short-staffed, so resolving issues takes time. We refute the allegations of wrongdoing,” Khera said.

Ishwar Singh Yadav, district registrar, Faridabad, said that allegations leveled against him were wrong and made by vested interests.

“The election of Pranayam condominium was carried out by me but what can we do if residents of the condominium lodge a complaint of election malpractice. A probe was conducted, and it was found that some wrongdoings took place, so we recommended another election. The appeal in that case is pending. We are working within the rules and all allegations against me, and the department are unsubstantiated,” Yadav said.

