In the wake of a tragic incident in Pune last week where a child died after being struck by a flowerpot falling from a high-rise balcony, resident welfare associations (RWAs) across Gurugram have begun issuing urgent advisories, asking residents to remove all flowerpots placed on or hanging outside balcony railings. Gurugram RWAs issue balcony safety circulars after Pune kid’s death

The initiative, aimed at preventing similar accidents in high-rise communities, was first launched by the RWA of Rising Homes Society in Sector 92. On May 4, RWA president Praveen Malik circulated a detailed advisory urging residents to “immediately remove flowerpots placed on the balcony edges or hanging externally to prevent accidents.”

“A child’s death is too high a price for aesthetic decor. Safety must come first,” Malik said, adding that the advisory was prompted by the Pune incident and intended as a preventive measure.

Following Rising Homes, RWAs in other sectors have adopted similar safety measures. Amit Jindal, president of the Vipul Greens RWA in Sector 48, said they had issued a circular and begun visual checks across towers. “This is about acting before a tragedy strikes. A flowerpot may look harmless, but from a 10th or 15th-floor balcony, it can become fatal. We’ve received a positive response from residents and will ensure full compliance,” he added.

In Sector 50, Fresco Apartments RWA president Nilesh Tandon described the Pune death as a “shocking wake-up call” and called for collective responsibility among housing societies. “We are urging the municipal authorities to also issue citywide advisories and make balcony safety part of every housing society’s compliance framework. As societies grow vertically, so do the risks,” Tandon added.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of the Ardee City RWA, said the incident has led residents in her area to consider incorporating balcony checks into routine safety inspections. “Most residents have not thought about this as a risk. That’s why awareness is key. We must educate them on the consequences of negligence,” she said.

RWAs districtwide are now not only issuing advisories but also considering periodic inspections and, in some cases, penalties for repeat violations. While most are currently adopting a warning-based approach, several RWAs indicated a willingness to impose fines if compliance remains an issue.Malik of Rising Homes Society’s RWA said anyone found violating the advisory will be penalised for ₹5000. Tandon of Sector 50, Fresco Apartments, also said the same amount will be charged in the maintenance bill.