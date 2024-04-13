After Mahendragarh tragedy, Gurugram bus drivers to undergo breathlyser tests

Three days after six children were killed and 20 people were injured when a speeding school bus driven by an allegedly drunk man overturned in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Gurugram traffic police on Saturday announced that they have formed teams to regularly conduct breathalyser tests of school bus drivers in the district. Gurugram administration officials inspect school buses to check their fitness. (ANI)

Meanwhile, the traffic police has summoned 2,700 buses of more than 500 private schools in the district for verification at five different designated locations in the district on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, 795 buses were inspected of which 184 were fined for not fulfilling 24 checkpoints on the checklist under the Surakshit Vahan Policy, said officials.

Gurugram’s deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Even after this checking campaign, if any school vehicles remain untouched by the checking campaign, then they will be checked on Wednesday, on the holiday of Ram Navami. If any school does not cooperate in this investigation campaign, strict action will be taken against the school.”

Officials said all school buses in the district were summoned on Saturday for document verification at five designated locations in Gurugram, Sohna, and Pataudi. The administration has designated five locations in the district for bus inspections. These include parking at the mini-secretariat in Gurugram city, Laser Valley Ground, and Tau Devi Lal Stadium in the same area, as well as HSPV Sector One in Sohna sub-division. The inspection timings are between 9 am and 5 pm.

On Saturday, 529 buses from 36 schools were inspected at the mini-secretariat parking lot of which 19 buses were fined due to discrepancies. The Gurugram Municipal Corporation inspected 111 buses from 12 schools at the Laser Valley Ground, and fined 33 buses. Another team inspected 53 buses from nine schools at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, fining 39 buses. In Sohna, 41 buses from 11 schools were inspected, and 37 buses were fined. In Pataudi, 61 buses were inspected out of which 56 buses were fined.

Yadav personally inspected several buses and also checked the documents of various school buses. Additionally, he observed demonstrations of the emergency equipment available on the buses and assessed the knowledge of the drivers and attendants regarding their usage. He also undertook a journey from the mini-secretariat office to Tau Devi Lal Stadium in a school bus along with other officials to examine the effectiveness of speed governors installed in the buses.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that police bus drivers will undergo alcohol tests as part of the safety measures implemented by the authorities.

Meanwhile, RTA officials have mandated transport managers of private schools to enforce alcohol tests for bus drivers before their departure. Concurrently, the traffic police have begun a special checking campaign targeting school buses on Saturday.

Yadav said several measures will be taken by the administration such as checking driver training and qualifications to ensure that all school bus drivers undergo thorough training and possess valid licenses. Regular refresher courses on safe driving practices should be provided. “The administration will conduct routine inspections and maintenance checks on school buses to ensure they are in optimal condition. This includes checking brakes, tyres, lights, and other essential components. Also, implement speed-limiting devices or governors on school buses to prevent drivers from exceeding safe speeds. GPS tracking systems will also be utilised to monitor and regulate vehicle speeds,” he said.

The DC said that they will mandate regular alcohol and drug testing for school bus drivers to ensure they are not under the influence while operating the vehicle. “The RTA and traffic police will help design safe and efficient bus routes, considering factors such as road conditions, traffic patterns, and potential hazards. Assign supervisors or monitors to accompany younger students and ensure proper behaviour on the bus. The schools will be directed to conduct regular emergency drills to familiarise students and staff with evacuation procedures,” he said.

Yadav said by implementing these checks and measures, school authorities and transportation agencies can significantly reduce the risk of school bus accidents and ensure the safety of students during their commute.