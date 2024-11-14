Gurugram school timings changed due to pollution, cold weather

The Gurugram education department has announced revised school timings for all government and private schools in the city in the wake of dropping temperature and rising pollution levels. The new timings came into effect on November 14 and will stay in effect till February 15, 2025. Smog on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Thursday. (ANI)

Single-shift schools will now operate from 9.30am to 3.30pm while double-shift schools will run from 7.55am to 12.30pm for the first shift and 12.40pm to 5.15pm for the second one. All schools in Haryana will also observe a holiday on the second Saturday of each month, according to the latest education department directive.

“This change aims to protect students from early morning cold and high pollution levels,” said district elementary education officer Muni Ram.

“We have made this decision considering both cold temperatures and pollution peaks, which can pose health risks, particularly to young children,” said Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar.

Health experts supported the change in timings. “Pollution levels in the morning are typically higher due to stagnant air. Reducing exposure during these hours is crucial, especially for children with respiratory vulnerabilities,” said Dr Manish Rathee, medical superintendent at the Gurugram Sector 10 Hospital.

“Students have been reporting issues such as coughing and sore throat. These revised timings will help them avoid the cold and peak pollution hours,” said Renu Sharma, principal of the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 45.