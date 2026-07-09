Gurugram schools weigh hybrid classes after rain triggers traffic chaos

Several schools in Gurugram are considering shifting to hybrid learning after the season’s first spell of rain left key roads waterlogged, triggering hours-long traffic snarls and leaving school buses stranded across the city.

School buses were delayed for up to two hours on waterlogged roads. Administrators said student safety will guide their decisions. (PTI)

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While some schools are assessing the situation daily, others have already moved online. Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 45, has shifted to virtual classes until Friday and is expected to resume in-person classes on Monday, subject to improved weather and road conditions. Track July 9 rain updates here

Aditi Mishra, principal at DPS, Sector 45, said, “We have already started online classes for all standards from today. We have decided to stick to virtual mode this week and will resume physical classes from Monday based on the weather and road conditions.”

The move follows Tuesday’s widespread traffic disruption, when school buses remained stuck for one to two hours around Subhash Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and other waterlogged stretches. Waterlogging was also reported outside Lotus Valley International School in Sector 50, Blue Bells Public School and Euro International School in Sector 10.

Schools monitoring weather, traffic

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{{^usCountry}} School administrators said they are monitoring weather and traffic conditions before deciding whether to continue physical classes or adopt a hybrid model. Officials at several schools said attendance has already declined, particularly in Classes XI and XII, where many students are attending only scheduled examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} School administrators said they are monitoring weather and traffic conditions before deciding whether to continue physical classes or adopt a hybrid model. Officials at several schools said attendance has already declined, particularly in Classes XI and XII, where many students are attending only scheduled examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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Kartikay Saini, Chairman of Scottish High International School, said, “We will take action based on any government directive or weather conditions. The safety of the students is of utmost importance to us.”

A representative of Orchids International School in South City said, “We are yet to take a decision on online classes this year, but if we feel the necessity to, then we will definitely switch to virtual mode.”

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Parents also raised safety concerns. Richa Sareen, a resident of Uniworld Garden 1 in Sohna Road, said her child studying at Suncity School remained stuck in a bus for an hour. Another parent, Shilpi Verma of Nirvana County, said her child’s bus to Shikshantar school in South City 1 was delayed by over an hour. Ajay Adlakha, Superintendent, District Education Office, Gurugram, said government schools would also shift online or declare holidays if directed by the state education department.

To be sure, no advisory has been issued by the state or district education department so far.

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