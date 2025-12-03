Gurugram society approaches police after resident damages neighbour’s door repeatedly

Residents of the Ireo Uptown society in Sector 66 have approachedpolice on Sunday seeking action against a woman who allegedly hammered a large hole into the main entrance door of the apartment above hers. Residents said the woman, in her mid-40s, had been warned several times in the past for banging the door.

Residents said the woman, in her mid-40s, had been warned several times in the past for banging the door. However, she claimed she was reacting to “continuous noise” made by people dragging furniture at night, which she said prevented her from sleeping.

According to police, the woman lives on the second floor of a residential tower. A video of her hammering the door, verified by HT, was circulated on X, with residents tagging Gurugram police for help.

Calling it a frightening situation, a resident said the woman had been abusing neighbours and hammering the main door of the flat which is currently unoccupied for nearly two months. “Previous residents also moved out because of her behaviour. Police have visited multiple times, but she resumes the banging soon after,” the resident said.

The latest incident took place on Sunday morning, when neighbours saw her repeatedly hitting the already damaged door, which had a deep hole. A representative of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) said an elderly couple living in the flat had earlier vacated in early 2024 after the woman claimed she heard the sound of furniture being dragged and objects being thrown.

A team from the Sector 65 police station reached the spot on Sunday to prevent a scuffle and calm the situation.

Another resident said the repeated hammering and threats had created a security scare. “At least seven children live on this floor. Families have filed a complaint on Sunday, and police assured timely action,” the resident said.

Residents alleged the local police had not acted on earlier complaints filed since September. They also said the woman’s own complaints, claiming others were forcing her to vacate were closed after police found the flat abover her empty during inquiry.

Ajaybir Singh, station house officer of Sector 65, said an investigation is underway. “We are examining legal options such as taking preventive action to see what help could be extended to the residents in this matter.. Action will be taken against anyone disturbing peace or threatening others,” he said.