Gurugram: Speeding SUV overturns after ramming into motorcycle, kills two people

Two men were killed and three people severely injured after an allegedly speeding SUV rammed into a motorcycle and overturned at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk underpass on Sunday, police said. The SUV driver was allegedly speeding and lost control at the curve of the exit of an underpass. (HT PHOTO)

Poonam Hooda, the in charge of the Civil Lines police station, said that the five occupants of the SUV were severely injured. “One of them died late Sunday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38,” she said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Hooda said that the SUV driver was speeding and lost control at the curve close to the exit of the underpass around 7.30pm. “The SUV hit the motorcycle and the rider suffered severe injuries and died in a hospital. We are yet to record statements of the injured and the eyewitnesses. We will register the case against the SUV driver once we receive a complaint from the family members of the biker,” she said.

A police team removed the SUV and motorcycle using a crane from the accident spot on Sunday night to avoid traffic congestion on the stretch.

The occupants of the SUV were travelling from Nakhlora in Manesar towards Gurugram and the motorcyclist was on his way from Badshahpur to Old Gurugram.

Hooda said they were verifying the credentials of those killed and injured. “Three women occupants of SUV are critical,” she said.