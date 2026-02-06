Gurugram: Speeding truck mows down 60-year-old man near Rampura flyover

A 60-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding truck near Rampura flyover in Kheki Daula on Wednesday, said police on Thursday. Police identified the victim as Narender Yadav, a resident of Kherki Daula .

Police identified the victim as Narender Yadav, a resident of Kherki Daula. The incident took place at around 3.30pm when the speeding truck crashed into his electric scooter, said police officers aware of the matter.

Investigators said the man was heading towards National Highway-8. “A few passersby alerted the local police and an emergency response vehicle (ERV) was immediately dispatched to the spot to take the victim to a nearby hospital. The man suffered serious wounds on his head and back and was pronounced dead by the doctors during initial treatment,” said a senior police officer at Kherki Daula.

According to police, the truck driver fled from the scene after the crash. “He left his truck at the spot. The victim’s body was handed over to his family following a post-mortem on Wednesday,” the senior officer added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 281 (rash driving or driving on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday. “Police are scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity near the flyover to ascertain the identity of the suspect,” Turan said.