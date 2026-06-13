Gurugram steps up push for cleaner air, faster waste disposal and traffic decongestion

Gurugram civic authorities are intensifying efforts to improve waste management, road dust control, traffic decongestion and strengthen green infrastructure, said Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. Officials said 32 traffic hotspots have been identified this year. (HT)

During a review meeting on Friday chaired by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairman Rajesh Verma, Dahiya outlined projects under the MCG and other agencies to improve air quality and urban infrastructure.

Officials said32 traffic hotspots have been identified this year. Work on four major bottlenecks identified in the first quarter has been completed.

Gurugram generates nearly 1,500 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste daily, however, processing facilities currently can only handle around 1,200 tonnes daily.

Between January 1 and May 31, 2026, authorities collected226,000 tonnes of C&D waste, of which 181,000have been processed. Four geo-tagged collection points are operational, with 16 more planned across the city.

Authorities said so far 3.77 million tonnes of waste at the Bandhwari landfill has been processed and have set a March 2027 deadline to clear the remaining legacy waste.

Currently, the MCG operates 20 mechanical road sweeping machines.The civic body plans to procure additional machines to tackle road dust pollution.

Plans are also underway to increase the number of air quality monitoring stations from 3 to 8. Officials saidthe city saw improvement in its Air Quality Index (AQI) and aims to further improve it this year.

Authorities have also prepared a plan to redevelop 726.54 km road at an estimated cost of ₹1,971 crore to improve traffic movement.

Under Phase I of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS),around 1,200 cameras have been installed at 218 locations and 2,722 more will be installed across 258 locations in the second phase to strengthen traffic monitoring.

The MCG has deployed 93 teams to curb open burning and other pollution-related violations. They conduct regular inspections and impose penalties on violators.

The corporation has also conducted awareness campaigns, involving resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations, construction agencies, sanitation workers and citizens.

“Gurugram is being transformed into a cleaner, greener and pollution-free city through coordinated efforts of various departments. Through better waste management, road dust control, traffic decongestion and active public participation, we are creating a more sustainable and environmentally secure city,” Dahiya added.