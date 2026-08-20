3-year-old killed as reversing SUV runs her over in Gurugram; driver on run

A three-year-old girl died after a resident of Gurugram's Sector-46 ran over her while reversing their SUV on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. The driver is on the run and has yet to be arrested.

An FIR has been registered against the driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-50 police station. (ANI/Representational)

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According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30pm as the victim was playing with other children at an empty plot next to her residence in the service lane, near Ambedkar Chowk, when a vehicle, identified as a Mahindra XEV-9e, backed into her, said police. The driver then fled the scene.

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Locals rush victim to hospital, declared brought dead

Locals who spotted the accident informed her family. They found her lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, an official said.

On a complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-50 police station on Wednesday. With the help of locals, police identified the driver and the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim and her family were from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district. Her father, Santosh Chaudhary, said strict action should be taken against the driver, who fled the spot without helping her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim and her family were from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district. Her father, Santosh Chaudhary, said strict action should be taken against the driver, who fled the spot without helping her. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate accident, reported from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, two people died on Tuesday after a truck rammed into an illegal parked trailer truck near the Pataudi Road underpass, police said, adding that the trailer driver fled the spot and is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, in Sector 83, a 29-year-old was killed after a speeding school bus hit his scooter and then ran over him.