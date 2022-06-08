Gurugram targets net zero emission by 2050, action plan by next year
Gurugram: Civic agencies, in collaboration with experts, will develop a Climate Action Plan by March 2023 to achieve the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions for the city by 2050.
The decision was taken at a workshop held in Gurugram on Monday, involving experts from partner NGOs, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and pollution department officials. P Raghavendra Rao, chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said reducing emissions is the need of the hour. This can only be achieved by reducing consumption, focusing on renewable energy, and recycling waste, and water.
According to the GMDA, and its partner agencies (Celestial Earth and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation), the first step of the proposed climate action plan will entail the development of a carbon emission inventory for the city, with location-based emission sources. The second step will come up with a roadmap for implementing measures to reduce emissions.
Rao, who was the chief guest at the workshop, further said that recent extreme weather events are indicative of climate change, and the situation is alarming. “The recent instances of extremely hot weather and intensive rainfall point to climate change and there is urgent need to work on an action plan. Focus should be on consuming less, and employing more renewable resources in the future,” he said. India has already committed to become a net zero emitter by 2070.
Experts at the workshop said that it’s the right time for an expanding city like Gurugram to take mitigating measures and reduce Greenhouse emissions.
Subash Yadav, additional CEO, GMDA, said that the authority and the district administration are already working on an environment plan for the Gurugram Metropolitan Area 2041, considering estimated population and other data. “We have already prepared a district environment plan and the two partner agencies will work to create a climate action plan for net zero Gurugram by 2050,” he said. Yadav also said that the GMDA is focusing on increasing use of renewable energy, using more treated wastewater, and expanding green cover in the city.
Other participants in the workshop included regional pollution officers Kuldeep Singh and Sandeep Singh, Dr Tanya Bhattacharya from Celestial Earth, and Vivek Chandran from Shakti Foundation.
