Gurugram, To enhance the security infrastructure in Gurugram, six new police stations will be established, including two dedicated cyber police stations, police said on Tuesday. Gurugram to get 6 new police stations

Additionally, a special facility called Yogeshwar Vatika will be developed to support the elderly and provide sports amenities for police personnel. This decision was made during a C-Level Committee meeting chaired by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora.

According to the spokesperson of Gurugram police, the meeting was held on Monday, which was attended by the DCPs, ACPs and other officials. The meeting was organised to further strengthen the security system of the city and expand the basic facilities for the police personnel and their families.

"In view of increasing urbanisation and the changing nature of crime, the commissioner of police has decided to establish a total of 6 new police stations, including 2 new cyber police stations in Gurugram. Instructions have been given to ensure correspondence with higher officials and concerned departments. A proposal will be sent to the government to open one additional cyber police station each in the East and West zones, and new police stations in Sector 93, Sector 46, Gwal Pahari and Helimandi. At present, a total of 42 police stations are in Gurugram," the spokesperson said.

A rest house for the elderly living in the police lines has been constructed and is in the final stages of completion, Police Commissioner Arora mentioned, adding that the rest house will be dedicated to the elderly within the next 10 days upon finishing the remaining work.

He also noted that a new public toilet has been built near the admin block in the police lines. Additional suggestions from officers and employees discussed during the meeting were also taken into consideration.

"Providing better facilities to police personnel to enhance their efficiency is our priority. These steps will not only strengthen Gurugram's security system but will also improve the quality of life for families living in the police lines", the police commissioner said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.