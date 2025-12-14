Gurugram: Traffic police identify 10 junctions for decongestion, road safety

Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police have identified ten intersections and junctions in the city for decongestion and safety measures, officials said on Saturday. The move aims to decongest key intersections and junctions in the city (Representative photo)

During the HT Gurugram’s First Dialogue, assistant commissioner of police (traffic and highways) Satyapal Yadav had said that road safety experts have been roped in to improve the traffic situation at Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Kanhai-T point and Ambedkar Chowk.

“Traffic police, along with the Raahgiri foundation, identified several critical junctions over the last few months to work on congestion on busy intersections during peak hours. Through the Stanford Design Thinking Model, a user-generated pain point identifying system has been developed, where direct on-ground feedback is gathered using a community link,” Yadav said, adding that the Traffic Engineering Centre (TEC) conducts surveys on the identified spots once the pain points are identfied for improvement on the stretches.

According to officials, the issue of identifying commuter and pedestrian safety risks on these intersections was taken up during the monthly district Road Safety Committee meeting on November 25. A proposal to the traffic police was submitted in this regard for “re-engineering and design improvements” on the intersections by installing signages, redefining intersections’ geometry, and improving pedestrians’ safety through clear demarcation of road crossing and more walkable spaces.

Calling Shankar Chowk as one of the “most congested points in the world”, Yadav added that police recently implemented a two-phase decongestion plan by streamlining traffic flow and lane segregation near Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram expressway.

According to police data, between January and September this year, 333 people died in road crashes across the city. Of these, 141 were pedestrians. A total of 143 people died last year.

Officials said the proposal to improve the traffic situation on these intersections will be implemented once the civic authorities and TEC teams finalise the decongestion measures. “As part of the improvements, signal synchronisation, vigilance and walking pathways initiatives will be implemented,” a senior traffic official said.