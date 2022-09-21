Gurugram traffic police officer hit by speeding car in Sector 12

A traffic police official was allegedly hit by a car which he tried to stop during checking near the Sector 12 chowk on Tuesday, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mukhtyar Singh was managing traffic when he signalled a car with tinted glass windows to stop. The driver was allegedly driving rashly and did not stop. He chased the vehicle but the driver allegedly stepped on the accelerator and fled leaving him injured. “I was checking vehicles with home guard Naveen near the Sector 12 crossing. We spotted a car with tinted glasses and signalled it to stop but the driver hit me,” he said on Wednesday.

ASI Singh (52), a native of Mahendragarh, was taken to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Tuesday.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), ASI Singh noted the registration number of the car and the owner has been identified. “We are investigating and the culprit will be arrested soon,” he said.