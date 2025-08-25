Gurugram: Union minister to lay foundation stone for 282-crore infra projects

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh will on Tuesday inaugurate a series of infrastructure projects worth ₹282 crore along the Gurugram-Jaipur stretch of National Highway-48 (formerly NH-8), which aims to strengthen traffic flow. Rao Inderjit Singh. (HT Archive)

The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be held at Apparel House in Sector 44, Gurugram and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, will also be present, said officials.

According to officials, the projects are designed to modernise transport corridors, ease traffic flow and strengthen road safety for thousands of daily commuters.

Four new flyovers to ease congestion

Major works include construction of four new flyovers at Pachgaon Chowk, Rathiwas, near Hero Company in Dharuhera, and Sahalawas. These structures are expected to provide long-lasting relief from persistent traffic snarls along NH-48, added officials.

The ₹282 crore project also includes the upgradation of a 58.8-kilometre stretch, construction of new structures, and implementation of road safety measures. Specific improvements include 2.26 km of new service roads, 7.2 km of PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete) roads, and strengthening of 30.95 km of existing roadways.

Drainage and safety measures

Officials said to resolve the waterlogging issue, 18.05 km of new RCC drains will be built and 40.64 km of open drains will be covered and reinforced. Rainwater harvesting structures will be installed every 500 metres to aid groundwater recharge.

In terms of safety, the project will introduce 32 new entry and exit points, 2,475 signage boards, 800 delineators, 29,613 road studs, 34 traffic impact attenuators, and three new high-mast lights. Keeping in mind the environmental priorities, 15,000 trees will be planted along the corridor, officials added.

Nine modern foot overbridges for pedestrian safety

Giving attention to pedestrian safety, nine modern foot overbridges (FOBs) will be constructed at Shikohpur, Manesar (near NSG Camp), Binola, Rathiwas, Malpura, Jaisinghpur Khera, Sidhrawali, Kharkhara, and Khajuri at a cost of ₹15 crore.

It will include ramps and stairways for senior citizens, differently-abled persons, and two-wheeler users, said officials, adding that adequate lighting will be installed for safe usage at night.

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner said the projects would not only decongest the Gurugram-Jaipur corridor but also create a safer and more sustainable road network.