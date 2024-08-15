 Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Aug 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 15, 2024, is 33.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 36.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.56 °C and 37.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 36.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 16, 2024 35.38 °C Moderate rain
August 17, 2024 34.29 °C Overcast clouds
August 18, 2024 34.06 °C Light rain
August 19, 2024 29.55 °C Light rain
August 20, 2024 28.46 °C Light rain
August 21, 2024 27.95 °C Moderate rain
August 22, 2024 28.89 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on August 15, 2024
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.

Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Thursday, August 15, 2024
