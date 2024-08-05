Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 6, 2024 28.35 °C Light rain August 7, 2024 31.89 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 33.66 °C Light rain August 10, 2024 29.18 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 24.73 °C Very heavy rain August 12, 2024 31.61 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.44 °C Light rain Chennai 30.56 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.11 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.45 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.72 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.9 °C Light rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 5, 2024, is 30.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 32.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.15 °C and 33.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 32.99 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 63.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024

