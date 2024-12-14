Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on December 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 14, 2024, is 16.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.02 °C and 23.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.61 °C and 22.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 162.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Gurugram weather update on December 14, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 15, 202416.97Sky is clear
December 16, 202419.44Sky is clear
December 17, 202420.30Sky is clear
December 18, 202420.86Sky is clear
December 19, 202420.10Sky is clear
December 20, 202420.18Sky is clear
December 21, 202420.39Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata19.17 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.0 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru22.77 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.12 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.1 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.15 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
