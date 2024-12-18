Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 18, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.24 °C and 22.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days: Gurugram weather update on December 18, 2024 The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 18, 2024, is 17.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.02 °C and 22.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.24 °C and 22.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 17.44 Few clouds December 20, 2024 20.16 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 20.80 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 20.14 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 19.47 Few clouds December 24, 2024 20.68 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 21.31 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.24 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.0 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 24.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.