Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 8, 2024 21.52 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 18.84 °C Sky is clear December 10, 2024 20.02 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 19.57 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 19.74 °C Few clouds December 13, 2024 20.33 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 18.68 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.1 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.0 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.4 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.64 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 7, 2024, is 19.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.02 °C and 23.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.81 °C and 24.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 252.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

