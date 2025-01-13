Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on January 13, 2025 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on January 13, 2025, is 18.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.02 °C and 21.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.

Gurugram weather update on January 13, 2025
Gurugram weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.86 °C and 21.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 223.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 14, 202518.25Sky is clear
January 15, 202518.37Sky is clear
January 16, 202519.48Sky is clear
January 17, 202518.24Light rain
January 18, 202519.64Sky is clear
January 19, 202519.63Broken clouds
January 20, 202521.28Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.64 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.95 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.54 °C Light rain
Hyderabad26.44 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.63 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.71 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

