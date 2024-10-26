Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 27, 2024 31.33 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 32.13 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 32.94 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 34.34 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 34.73 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 33.79 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 33.34 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.07 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.92 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.34 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 26, 2024, is 31.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 34.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.63 °C and 33.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.With temperatures ranging between 20.02 °C and 34.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 198.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

