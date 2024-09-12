Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 27.02 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 30.55 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 32.91 °C Moderate rain September 16, 2024 34.42 °C Few clouds September 17, 2024 28.36 °C Overcast clouds September 18, 2024 31.83 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 33.06 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 12, 2024, is 23.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.19 °C and 26.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.29 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 188.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.