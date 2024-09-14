Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024
Sep 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 14, 2024, is 30.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 34.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.26 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 34.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 15, 2024
|33.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 16, 2024
|33.94 °C
|Few clouds
|September 17, 2024
|34.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 18, 2024
|33.81 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 19, 2024
|33.9 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 20, 2024
|34.53 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 21, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Sky is clear
