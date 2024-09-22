Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 22, 2024, is 34.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 38.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 37.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 184.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 23, 2024
|36.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 24, 2024
|37.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 25, 2024
|35.88 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|33.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 27, 2024
|28.07 °C
|Light rain
|September 28, 2024
|26.74 °C
|Light rain
|September 29, 2024
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
