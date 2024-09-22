Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 22, 2024, is 34.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 38.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 37.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 184.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 23, 2024 36.42 °C Sky is clear
September 24, 2024 37.53 °C Sky is clear
September 25, 2024 35.88 °C Light rain
September 26, 2024 33.01 °C Sky is clear
September 27, 2024 28.07 °C Light rain
September 28, 2024 26.74 °C Light rain
September 29, 2024 27.95 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain
Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on September 22, 2024
Gurugram weather update on September 22, 2024

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On