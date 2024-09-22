Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 36.42 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 37.53 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 35.88 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 33.01 °C Sky is clear September 27, 2024 28.07 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 26.74 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 27.95 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 22, 2024, is 34.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 38.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 37.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 184.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024

