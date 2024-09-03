Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.66 °C, check weather forecast for September 3, 2024
Sep 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 3, 2024, is 32.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.66 °C and 35.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.07 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.66 °C and 35.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 156.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.07 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.66 °C and 35.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 156.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 4, 2024
|35.06 °C
|Light rain
|September 5, 2024
|32.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 6, 2024
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 7, 2024
|33.75 °C
|Light rain
|September 8, 2024
|35.19 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 9, 2024
|37.04 °C
|Few clouds
|September 10, 2024
|36.91 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on September 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy