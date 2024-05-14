Gurugram woman kills 8-yr-old son, arrested

Gurugram The hospital administration alerted police after doctors found ligature marks around the boy’s neck and suspected foul play. (Representational Image)

The Gurugram police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her 8-year-old son at their house in Sector 18, officers aware of the matter said. The woman, identified as Poonam Kumari, was arrested on Tuesday after she confessed to strangulating her son Kartik with her sari the previous day, police said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Giving details of the case, officers investigating the case said that Kartik lived with his parents Arvind Kumar, 27, who works at an office in Sector 27, and Poonam, a homemaker, at a rented accommodation in Sirhaul, Sector 18. The 8-year-old was a class 1 student at a nearby private school, they said.

On Monday afternoon, police said, Kartik returned from school and soon afterwards, at around 2pm, Poonam called up Arvind to say that their son had fallen unconscious.

“I rushed home within 20 minutes and saw Kartik lying unresponsive in his mother’s lap. She was continuously crying after which I consoled her and then rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 14. However, the doctors declared him dead,” Arvind said.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration alerted police after doctors found ligature marks around the boy’s neck and suspected foul play.

Investigators said Poonam, being the prime suspect, was detained and quizzed and initially tried to mislead police by claiming that Kartik had an injury mark on his neck when he returned from school and collapsed soon after drinking water.

“She later changed her statement, stating that Kartik had a newly purchased notebooks in school, and she strangled him in a fit of rage,” a senior police officer said, on condition of anonymity, adding that Poonam was then arrested.

However, the police believe that she killed the boy after he discovered that she was having an affair.

“Prima facie, the suspicion is that she was having a relationship which her son came to know, and thus he was murdered. There is a possibility that her boyfriend was also at their home at that time and might be involved. However, things will become clear only after he is traced and quizzed to corroborate the facts,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Karan Goel said.

Meanwhile, a medical board of Dr Deepak Mathur, Dr Sudhir Kumar and Dr Lalit Chopra carried out an autopsy on Tuesday.

Mathur, in-charge of the forensic medicine department at Gurugram Civil Hospital, said the 8-year-old was strangled to death. “Looking at the broad and prominent ligature mark on the neck, it seems a piece of cloth was used to murder him,” he said.