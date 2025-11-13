Search
Gurugram:157 school buses found violating safety norms

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 05:42 am IST

Traffic police have intensified its checks against school bus drivers to ensure their compliance to safety norms, officials said on Wednesday. A special drive was held across the district between November 3 and November 10, in which 739 school buses were inspected at various checkpoints across Gurugram, said officials on Wednesday.

A senior traffic officer said that 157 buses had inadequate safety equipment, including improperly attached doors. “Based on the ‘Surkashit School Vahan Policy’, challans were issued against bus drivers who failed to maintain their vehicles properly. Many had children seated beyond the vehicle’s capacity,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic and highways), school bus drivers should park the bus at a safe place while boarding and alighting students. “Schools should allow only a limited number of students to board the bus. The vehicles should keep necessities in the first aid box, and change the fire extinguisher cylinder after a certain period of time,” said Yadav.

Officials said traffic enforcement also inspected whether buses had working CCTV cameras or not. “Drivers were told to fix their cameras in case CCTVs were found non-functioning,” said a zonal officer involved in the checks, requesting anonymity.

To be sure, under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy, each bus must display the school’s name, contact number, and the words “School Bus” prominently. Doors should be fitted with secure locks, and attendants must be present to assist children while boarding or alighting.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram:157 school buses found violating safety norms
