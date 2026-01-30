Gurugram: Emails cited Haryana water crisis, Khalistan referendum, say cops

The hoax bomb threats sent to 13 schools in Gurugram via emails on Wednesday were sent citing Haryana’s water crisis and Khalistan referendum, said police on Thursday. Police officers said that the person who had sent the emails from the United States to Gurugram schools seems to be well versed with the water sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab.

Investigators said that the same email was used also to send the hoax threats to a school in Karnal and Chandigarh on Wednesday. Officials said that a similar email to blow up the Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh was sent on Thursday which also turned out to be a hoax after thorough checking.

The suspect had written the email addressing Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini stating that if Haryana needs water, then it should support Khalistan referendum, said police, adding that the same (referendum) topic was also mentioned in Thursday’s hoax email sent to the Punjab Secretariat.

Police officers said that there is a strong probability that the sender might be a miscreant or a Khalistani sympathiser who had migrated to the USA from India and sent the hoax mails to the schools to harass everyone.

A senior police officer said that they had sought help from Google which had provided the preliminary details that the email used to send threats to the 13 schools on Wednesday was created in a US city in 2025.

“We are in touch with the central agencies to track down the suspect. An FIR for cyber terrorism was registered at the Cybercrime police station (east) on Wednesday,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Google has been served with a notice to provide all details including IP address, contact number used for creating the Gmail address and location from where it was accessed.

“Once the reply for the notice is received, further development in the investigation will take place,” he added.