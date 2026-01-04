Gurugram: MCG chief conducts ground recce to check pollution hotspots

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner on Saturday conducted a joint ground recce with members of Making Model Gurugram to identify pollution hotspots, review dust mitigation measures and assess long-pending civic issues across the district, amid rising public concern over air pollution and following a New Year’s Eve protest, officials said. Citizen inputs shaped the route, with activists flagging ongoing construction on SPR despite partial dust removal on Golf Course Extension Road. (HT)

The inspection was led by Pradeep Dahiya, commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, who also holds charge as additional chief executive officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Senior officials from both agencies accompanied the team. The recce covered stretches repeatedly flagged by residents, including the Southern Peripheral Road, Vyapar Kendra, Hamilton Court Road and Golf Course Extension Road.

Officials said the focus was on identifying sources of particulate pollution such as uncovered construction and demolition waste, exposed earth at project sites, poorly maintained pavements and unregulated construction activity. On-site directions were issued for the removal of loose soil, covering open surfaces, increasing water sprinkling and stricter monitoring of contractors.

Gauri Sarin, environmental activist and founder of Making Model Gurugram, said the route was finalised based on citizen feedback. “We have placed clear demands before the administration to cover dust at work-in-progress sites, clean pavements even when tenders are delayed, maintain roads after completion, mechanise sweeping, beautify crossings and central verges, remove unsafe temporary dividers and ensure proper road signage,” she said.

Sarin said around 70% dust had been removed from Golf Course Extension Road in recent weeks, but Southern Peripheral Road continued to remain a major pollution source due to ongoing construction.

Dahiya said levelling and C&D waste collection were already underway along the GMDA’s Leg 4 drain and SPR. “Where gaps were found, additional directions have been issued to enhance dust mitigation and ensure accountability,” he said.

Officials said follow-up reviews will be conducted to track compliance and fix timelines.