Gurugram: MCG employee arrested for taking bribe

A contractual employee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was arrested on Tuesday by the Gurugram unit of the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, officials said on Thursday. Officials identified the accused as Kapil (single name), 27, from Palra in Badshahpur, who was working as a helper in MCG. (Shutterstock)

On Monday, a resident filed a complaint against Kapil alleging he demanded ₹50,000 as a bribe to ensure that MCG officials would not stop the construction work at his house, officials said.

After negotiations, the deal was settled at ₹40,000. Officials added that Kapil was arrested while accepting the bribe.

Pooja Singh, ACB public relations officer, said the resident filed a complaint against the helper. An enquiry was launched and it was found prima facie true that he was trying to extort money from the complainant by threatening him of action.

Following this, an FIR was registered against Kapil under Section 7 (public servant obtaining, accepting or attempting to obtain bribes as a motive or reward to perform public duty dishonestly) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the ACB police station in Gurugram on Tuesday leading to his arrest.

A sub-divisional officer of the MCG said that Kapil was a contractual employee hired through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. “He contract will be terminated soon,” he added.