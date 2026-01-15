Gurugram: Residents decry damaged, pothole-filled roads in Sector 23A

Gurugram: Residents of Sector 23A have flagged concerns over the quality of roadwork in their area. They alleged that the internal sector roads have started deteriorating barely six months after being repaired, with multiple stretches showing uneven surfaces and potholes. The damaged internal sector road as seen on Wednesday. (HT)

Locals said that road carpeting work was carried out across the entire sector between April and July last year, but within the next two months, the road surface began to deteriorate. They added that despite repeatedly raising the issue with officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), no corrective action has been taken so far.

“There are nearly three to four damaged patches along the 18-metre-wide main sector road. The surface has become uneven, riddled with deep potholes and generates a lot of dust,” said Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, general secretary of the RWA.

“Earlier, when the issue was raised with MCG officials, the damaged patches were temporarily filled with construction and demolition (C&D) waste,” he added.

Another resident, Rohit Kumar, said the damaged stretches point to the use of substandard material in the roadwork. “When inferior material is used, the roads deteriorate within months and return to the same poor condition. This has become a vicious cycle, and the MCG must be held accountable,” he said.

He added that pedestrian safety is also a major concern. “The footpaths are in a miserable state, leaving very little space for people to walk safely on these dusty and damaged roads,” he said.

A senior official from the MCG said that they were unaware of the current condition of the sector roads. “Roadwork is usually avoided during winters, as bitumen requires high temperatures to lay and compact properly. However, if any major potholes appear, we will ensure they are filled,” he said.