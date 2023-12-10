Gurugram’s Chintels home buyers ask for revised compensation, rent during rebuilding

The home owners and resident welfare association (RWA) of Chintels Paradiso condominium at Sector 109 held a meeting on Sunday and demanded that the builder should revise the compensation being offered to flat owners in unsafe towers as the earlier valuation is a year old, people aware of the development said on Sunday. The home owners and resident welfare association members of Chintels Paradiso at a meeting on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar)

They added that for those who will opt for reconstruction of flats instead of accepting compensation, the owners want that they should be paid rent for the period during which their apartments will be under construction. The owners also demanded that demolition plan should be shared with the owners and RWA before the process starts.

The home owners’ demands came after Chintels India Ltd, the developer of the condominium, recently gave the option of reconstructing flats to owners who do not want compensation but a flat. The developer added that it has settled the claims of 140 home owners who have agreed to accept compensation, they added.

Chintels Paradiso owners in the meeting said that they want the buyback offer to be revised as the existing offer at ₹6,500 per sqft is a year old. “The market rates have increased and the circle rates have also been revised. We want the developer to pay rent to those owners who opt for reconstruction of flats as they have to wait for three years for their flats,” said an owner, who was present in the meeting but did not want to be named.

On February 10 last year, six floors of the Tower D partially collapsed following which two women were killed, and the tower was vacated immediately. The district administration and the department of town and country planning ordered a structural audit of the entire complex comprising nine towers. As per the report submitted by the experts from IIT-Delhi, five out of nine towers have been declared unsafe and these will be demolished by the developer.

The five towers that have been deemed unsafe are D, E, F, G and H. These towers have 288 flats and 15 families live in towers G and H, which they will have to vacate soon, as per the district administration.

Dr Lalit Kapoor, who owns a flat in Tower D, said that the owners will co-operate with the reconstruction, but Chintels should share detailed plan and timelines for reconstruction, demolition and approvals. “Rent should be paid to owners opting for reconstruction and flats of same size should be given. The share in common area should be same,” he said.

The buyers also added that the demand for ₹1,000 per sqft from owners should be withdrawn. The plan for demolition, shifting of utilities should be executed only after permission and under supervision of authorities. “What is the fault of owners. Why should they pay for the fault of others,” said an RWA member, who said the residents only wanted to pay if top quality contractors are hired for reconstruction.

The owners also demanded the developer to guarantee the safety of towers A, B, C and J, which are not required to be demolished as these have been deemed safe for the time being by the district administration.

JN Yadav, vice-president, Chintels, on Friday had said that they have settled the account of 140 owners and decided to revive the reconstruction offer for the remaining 144 buyers, who are yet to accept the compensation. “With the reconstruction offer, it is imperative that owners will cooperate with us now and vacate the flats in towers G and H, so that the demolition process can be started,” he said.

A Chintels spokesperson, when asked about the revision of compensation on Sunday, said, “The compensation being offered is fair and as per market rate. As of now, our earlier offers stand as presented to them. The owners who are still occupying unsafe towers should leave at the earliest for their own safety.”