Gurugram’s Leela hotel bomb scare declared hoax by police
Soon after the threat call, the police was informed by the hotel, following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the spot and evacuated the area.
A phone call Tuesday warning of a bomb at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel - located at the Ambience Mall in Sector 24 - proved to be false, officials said, adding that it had been traced to a 24-year-old autistic individual. Police said the caller had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Sector 47.
Police swung into action around 11.30 am with bomb disposal and canine squads swiftly deployed. Security officials searched the premises of the mall and hotel for over 90 minutes but did not find anything suspicious.
Also Read | Multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar will be ready by March 2023
"Nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises and the call was a hoax made by a mentally-challenged man... A FIR (first information report) is being registered against the caller," Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of Haryana Police (East), said.
"Further action will be taken as per the law…"
-
Chopper carrying Kamal Nath lands on college ground amid heavy rain
A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of a college in Sehore - about 35 km from state capital Bhopal - due to bad weather. A party spokesperson attributed the emergency landing to non-stop rains in the area. The former Madhya Pradesh CM was on a day's tour Indore and Agar Malwa on Tuesday.
-
'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest
Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea". Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat 'Nabanna.'
-
‘Cab drivers go to highway and then extort money’: Netizen tells his story
A financial modeling and valuation analyst, Ayush Agrawal, booked an Ola cab Tuesday morning to go from a hotel to the Bengaluru airport. He got in, gave the driver the OTP and settled in for the ride. What he did not know was that the driver had not entered the OTP. Instead, he waited till they were on the highway to stop the car and ask for the fare in cash.
-
Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials
Officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have estimated that Ghaziabad city should be allocated 150 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses (e-buses) even as they said that the state is about to receive 2,000 e-buses in the next few months. Ghaziabad city at present has a fleet of 30 e-buses which have been in operation on three routes – Kaushambi to Modinagar, Loni to Old Bus Stand and Dilshad Garden to Masuri.
-
CM Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida to fund GB University
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the air over funding of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida by ordering that all the three authorities — Yeida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) — will pool in funds to run the university. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Sunday evening. The Noida authority and Greater Noida authority have been funding the university since it started operation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics