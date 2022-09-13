Gurugram’s Leela hotel bomb scare declared hoax by police

A phone call Tuesday warning of a bomb at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel - located at the Ambience Mall in Sector 24 - proved to be false, officials said, adding that it had been traced to a 24-year-old autistic individual. Police said the caller had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Sector 47.

Police swung into action around 11.30 am with bomb disposal and canine squads swiftly deployed. Security officials searched the premises of the mall and hotel for over 90 minutes but did not find anything suspicious.

Gurugram | A bomb threat call was received at The Leela hotel today. The hotel premises searched by deploying a dog squad; Bomb disposal squad was also called. No suspicious object found. FIR being registered. Action to be taken against the unknown caller: Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF pic.twitter.com/KL5BKs0Qre — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Also Read | Multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar will be ready by March 2023

"Nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises and the call was a hoax made by a mentally-challenged man... A FIR (first information report) is being registered against the caller," Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of Haryana Police (East), said.

"Further action will be taken as per the law…"