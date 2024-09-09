Gurugram’s problems will not be allowed to worsen: Rao Narbir Singh

BJP leader Rao Narbir Singh, who has been given the party ticket from Badshahpur, met residents of half a dozen condominiums on Sunday and said that problem of poor infrastructure and lack of civic amenities in the city will be addressed on priority. BJP leader Rao Narbir Singh during a public meeting at John Hall on Civil Line Road in Gurugram on September 4. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Singh said on Sunday that he will file his nomination papers on Tuesday. Singh was the MLA from Badshahpur from 2014 to 2019, and also a minister in the state cabinet during this period but was denied the party mandate in 2019.

“Residents have seen the transformation of Gurugram after 2014, particularly with projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, which was referred to as one of the world’s most expensive roads. While traffic congestion continues to be a pressing issue, several initiatives, including the construction of elevated flyovers, have been approved and will be executed in the near future,” he said

Singh added that Badshahpur stagnated between 2019 and 2024 because the area had an independent MLA in this period. “I want you to recall the time between 2014 and 2019 when every project which was proposed for Badshahpur and Gurugram by me was approved by the state government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. If you want a similar share in the government and development then you must work to ensure the victory of the BJP in Badshahpur and all of Gurugram,” he told residents.

He said that a number of projects for the development of Badshahpur and Gurugram were in the pipeline that included a new elevated flyover from NH-48 to Vatika Chowk at a cost of ₹820 crore. He also said that a Metro rail project from Huda Metro station to Cyber Hub, and one from Sector 56 to Manesar, is in the pipeline. “The pace of all these transport projects, water and sewage augmentation projects, building new hospitals and bus stand and depots will be accelerated. I will ensure these are completed on priority,” he said.

Singh, who is a popular Ahir leader in Badshahpur and has a following across south Haryana, had closely worked with urban voters through the resident welfare associations of condominium during his tenure from 2014 to 2019. He said that despite not being in the assembly or government in the past five years, he stayed in touch with the RWAs and tried to act as the link between the people and the government. “Once I am back in the assembly and government, I will ensure that both urban and rural voters in Badshahpur constituency and Gurugram district will have no complaint pertaining to basic amenities and infrastructure,” he said.

Singh said that he will organise a large rally in Badshahpur on a weekend where home minister Amit Shah will be invited. He said that all efforts will be made to ensure that this public rally is the largest in the history of Ahirwal region.

Political watchers said that Singh has the edge in Badshahpur due to his stint as a minister from 2014 to 2019. He also had the advantage of not being in the present government, and thus had no anti-incumbency against him. However, experts believe that alleged internal factionalism within the BJP, where a number of senior leaders and tickets aspirants were against him, could sabotage his chances.

Several BJP leaders including ticket aspirants had opposed Singh’s candidature for the Badhshapur seat and the mandate was given to him only after the BJP high command realised that he could switch to the Congress.