Gurugram’s Sai Aaina housing project: Homebuyers demand timely delivery of flats
Gurugram: Around 100 buyers of the Mahira Home project in Gurugram Sector 68 held a protest on Sunday at the site, demanding to be apprised of handover timelines.
The demonstration began at 10am and lasted for two hours. Protesters, including women and young children, shouted slogans and asked for government intervention. Majority of them have invested all their savings in the project and are now paying rent and equated monthly installment (EMI) simultaneously.
“We want the builder to give us specific timelines for the delivery of our flats. We also want a written commitment regarding the same,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer, who participated in the protest.
Protesters also said that other projects where work began in 2018, are now nearing completion, but work is stuck at the Mahindra project as the licence was cancelled. “Authorities should have checked the paperwork at the beginning or cancelled the license much earlier. Now we have made full payment, and there is no guarantee that the project will be completed soon,” said Kamal Kumar, another buyer.
“These flats were expected in August. We want authorities to probe the matter thoroughly and ensure justice,” another buyer said.
On being questioned about the issue, officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said that they have already transferred the land ownership in the revenue records and are working on a plan to complete the project on priority. “All steps are being taken to ensure this project is completed as mandated” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).
A spokesperson for the developer said that they have already appealed the matter with the higher appellate authority and the matter is scheduled to be heard on May 26. “We are hopeful to get relief in the matter and we are committed to deliver the flats to the buyers,” he said, requesting anonymity.
-
Man fined for assaulting MCG official on duty
Gurugram: An official from the Swachh Bharat Mission team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram was assaulted on duty on Friday by a resident of Badshahpur, according to a release issued by the civic body on Sunday.
-
MCG renames Vatika Chowk to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk
Gurugram: Continuing with its trend of renaming important junctions and stretches in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has now officially changed the name of Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. The MCG on Saturday morning erected an official board reading “Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk” at the junction, and also removed boards with the name “Vatika Chowk” around there, said the officials.
-
Merged Delhi civic body’s first major test: Set financial mess in order
One of the foremost challenges before the unified administration is going to be setting the finances in order and optimise resource utilisation as the three separate bodies have run into major losses and carry massive deficits and liabilities incurred over the past decade. Till fresh elections are held, the MCD will be administered much like the New Delhi Municipal Council -- one of the richest civic bodies in the country, without an elected wing.
-
Monkey-proof butterfly conservatory opens in North Delhi Ridge
On International Biodiversity Day, a butterfly conservatory was inaugurated at the Kamla Nehru Biodiversity Park in north Delhi, designed to keep out monkeys, which have a strong population in the Northern Ridge. Already, 65 different butterfly species have been sighted at the Biodiversity Park, which is run by the Delhi Development Authority, with the conservatory created in order to increase the count of these butterfly species.
-
Delhi: Cloudy skies, strong winds keep temperature down
Temperatures across Delhi dipped further on Sunday as cloudy skies and strong easterly winds kept the Capital's maximum under check, in what has been some respite from the punishing heatwaves over the past few weeks. Safdarjung, which is considered to be representational for the city's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday – a degree below normal for this time of the year and three lower than Saturday's maximum.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics