Gurugram’s Sai Aaina housing project: Homebuyers demand timely delivery of flats

Gurugram: Around 100 buyers of the Mahira Home project in Gurugram Sector 68 held a protest on Sunday at the site, demanding to be apprised of handover timelines.

The demonstration began at 10am and lasted for two hours. Protesters, including women and young children, shouted slogans and asked for government intervention. Majority of them have invested all their savings in the project and are now paying rent and equated monthly installment (EMI) simultaneously.

“We want the builder to give us specific timelines for the delivery of our flats. We also want a written commitment regarding the same,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer, who participated in the protest.

Protesters also said that other projects where work began in 2018, are now nearing completion, but work is stuck at the Mahindra project as the licence was cancelled. “Authorities should have checked the paperwork at the beginning or cancelled the license much earlier. Now we have made full payment, and there is no guarantee that the project will be completed soon,” said Kamal Kumar, another buyer.

“These flats were expected in August. We want authorities to probe the matter thoroughly and ensure justice,” another buyer said.

On being questioned about the issue, officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said that they have already transferred the land ownership in the revenue records and are working on a plan to complete the project on priority. “All steps are being taken to ensure this project is completed as mandated” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).

A spokesperson for the developer said that they have already appealed the matter with the higher appellate authority and the matter is scheduled to be heard on May 26. “We are hopeful to get relief in the matter and we are committed to deliver the flats to the buyers,” he said, requesting anonymity.