Gurugram: Truck drags man to death; elderly couple hit in separate crash

A 40-year-old man died after a truck allegedly hit and dragged him for nearly 20 metres near Brahmanand Chowk in Gurugram’s Bajghera area on Saturday afternoon, while in a separate incident, an elderly couple was seriously injured after they were allegedly hit by a speeding car near Paragon 57 Mall in Sector 57 on Friday, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased, Arvind Kumar, worked in the housekeeping department at a departmental store in Sector 114. A native of Digabua village in Bihar’s Samastipur district, he had been living with his cousin at a dhaba near Brahmanand Chowk.

According to his cousin’s complaint, Arvind was on his way to work around 1pm when he was crossing the road and a trailer truck allegedly hit him from behind and dragged him for nearly 20 metres, leaving him critically injured.

The victim was taken to Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where he was declared brought dead. Police said the truck was seized and the driver was apprehended at the spot.

An FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bajghera police station.

In the second incident, according to their son’s complaint, Kapil Sharma and his wife, Rama Sharma, were walking along the service lane near Paragon 57 Mall around 7.30pm on Friday when a car allegedly being driven rashly struck them.

Police said the impact threw both onto the road. Rama suffered a severe head injury, while Kapil sustained multiple injuries, including fractures to three ribs, his pelvis and a leg, along with a punctured lung. According to the complaint, the driver allegedly reversed the car to free Kapil before fleeing the spot.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station. Investigation is underway in both cases, police said.