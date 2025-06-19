Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Gurugram: Two booked for attacking doctor driver, thrashing her car

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 19, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The two male occupants allegedly hurled abuses at her, misbehaved with her, manhandled her, and damaged her vehicle, police said

At least two men were booked for allegedly attacking a woman doctor and damaging her car after she objected to their wrong side driving on Golf Course Road, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station late Tuesday under sections 125, 126, 281, 3(5), 324(4), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest the suspects, police said. (File photo)
An FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station late Tuesday under sections 125, 126, 281, 3(5), 324(4), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest the suspects, police said. (File photo)

According to police, the victim, Dr Niharika Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 54, was driving below the Sector 55/56 Rapid Metro station between 5pm and 6pm on June 10 when a car coming from the wrong direction brushed against hers. The two male occupants allegedly hurled abuses at her, misbehaved with her, manhandled her, and damaged her vehicle, said a senior police officer. “A heated altercation had taken place between both sides, and the suspects later damaged her car while misbehaving with her,” the officer said. The suspects then fled, police said.

Jaiswal filed a complaint the same day. Police traced the car to a woman residing in another upscale condominium in DLF Phase III. Notices were served at her residence and via WhatsApp, but she did not respond or appear for questioning.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “A team visited her residence in DLF Phase III but found no one. The notice was also sent via WhatsApp. As no response was received, we booked them.”

An FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station late Tuesday under sections 125, 126, 281, 3(5), 324(4), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest the suspects, police said.

Follow Us On