Gurugram: Woman attacked after scolding bikers who hit her car

A 42-year-old woman was assaulted allegedly after she scolded three suspects for hitting her car at a traffic signal near Gwal Pahadi on Gurugram-Faridabad road, police said on Monday. The incident took place between 9.05pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, according to investigators. (Representational image)

The incident took place between 9.05pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, according to investigators. The woman, Amita Pathak, who owns an electronic appliances showroom on Mandi Road, was returning to her residence in Valley View Estate, DLF Phase-I, when the assault took place, they added.

Police said Pathak was waiting at a traffic signal when three men on a motorcycle hit her car from behind. Upon noticing a minor dent at the rear, she stepped out of the vehicle and reprimanded the trio for careless riding. Quoting Pathak’s complaint, a senior police officer said an argument broke out, during which one of the suspects, carrying a wooden bat, struck her legs.

“Later, the suspects hit her multiple times on the head, shoulder, and forearms while she kept screaming for help. Some commuters, seeing a woman being assaulted on the road, intervened, forcing the suspects to flee,” the officer said.

After receiving help from bystanders, Pathak alerted her family, who rushed her to a private hospital in Sushant Lok II, Sector 56, on Golf Course Extension Road. Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said hospital authorities informed police about the assault.

“A team reached the hospital and recorded Pathak’s statement, on the basis of which an FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault, wrongful restraint, and insulting the modesty of a woman, at DLF Phase-I police station on Monday,” Kumar added.

He added that CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to trace the suspects. Kumar also said Pathak alleged that three residents of her society, with whom she had prior disputes and who had threatened her recently, might be involved in the assault.

“We are probing the matter from this angle as well. However, things will become clear after the suspects are arrested,” he added.