Gururgam: MCG to set up C&D waste plant in to curb debris dumping

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has proposed setting up a construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant in the city with a capacity to handle 400 tonnes per day (TPD) of waste everday, officials said. Under the new proposal, the 400-TPD plant will raise Gurugram’s total C&D waste processing capacity to 1,600 TPD. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, Gurugram currently generates over 1,500 tonnes of C&D waste daily. However, the city’s only operational C&D waste plant can only handle 1,200 TPD. As a result, debris often ends up being dumped illegally at roadsides, parks and open land.

Under the new proposal, the 400-TPD plant will raise Gurugram’s total C&D waste processing capacity to 1,600 TPD. A detailed proposal has been prepared, which will be sent to the headquarters for approval. Work on the plant will begin once administrative clearance is granted.

According to officials, MCG also plans to establish 20 new C&D waste collection centres across the city. These centres will act as designated drop-off points, ensuring debris is collected systematically and transported to processing facilities instead of being dumped indiscriminately.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner MCG, said: “A comprehensive proposal has been prepared to address the city’s construction waste problem. With the addition of a 400-TPD plant and new collection centres, the city’s total disposal capacity will increase to 1,600 tonnes per day. This will help stop illegal dumping and ensure scientific processing of debris.”

Officials said Gurugram’s urban spread now exceeds 25km, with nearly 750,000 residential, commercial, institutional and industrial units contributing to construction waste generation.

The civic body has identified several hotspots — such as roadsides near parks in Sector 15 and areas opposite the district court complex in Sector 29 — where debris dumping has been persistent.

Officials added that alongside the new infrastructure, enforcement against illegal dumping will be intensified. With improved capacity and defined disposal channels, violators will find it harder to dump waste unchecked.