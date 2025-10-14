Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gururgam traffic police crack down on lane violations, 5 booked

    Five commuters booked under Section 285 of the BNS; ANPR cameras and drones used for monitoring as traffic police intensify checks across major routes.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:50 AM IST
    By Abhishek Bhatia
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gurugram traffic police have intensified their crackdown on reckless lane changing by registering FIRs against commuters driving carelessly on the Delhi–Jaipur–Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), Sohna Road, and Dwarka Expressway, officials said on Monday.

    (Representative image) Police cite rising reckless driving on NH-48, Sohna Road and Dwarka Expressway; vehicles of offenders seized amid intensified road safety drive. (HT Archive)
    (Representative image) Police cite rising reckless driving on NH-48, Sohna Road and Dwarka Expressway; vehicles of offenders seized amid intensified road safety drive. (HT Archive)

    According to officials, five commuters were booked last week for sudden lane changes at multiple check posts along NH-48. “Our teams deployed on the ground, assisted by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and drones, ensured that those driving recklessly face strict penalties for violating traffic norms,” said Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

    Police said the offenders were booked under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing danger or obstruction on a public way, and their vehicles were seized. Public relations officer Vikas Verma said 16,089 challans were issued for lane violations in September and 53,145 this year till then. “Overall, 61,780 challans were issued in 2024,” he added.

    Officials said fines for lane violations can go up to 5,000, depending on court orders.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Gururgam Traffic Police Crack Down On Lane Violations, 5 Booked
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes