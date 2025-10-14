Gururgam traffic police crack down on lane violations, 5 booked

Gurugram traffic police have intensified their crackdown on reckless lane changing by registering FIRs against commuters driving carelessly on the Delhi–Jaipur–Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), Sohna Road, and Dwarka Expressway, officials said on Monday. (Representative image) Police cite rising reckless driving on NH-48, Sohna Road and Dwarka Expressway; vehicles of offenders seized amid intensified road safety drive. (HT Archive)

According to officials, five commuters were booked last week for sudden lane changes at multiple check posts along NH-48. “Our teams deployed on the ground, assisted by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and drones, ensured that those driving recklessly face strict penalties for violating traffic norms,” said Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Police said the offenders were booked under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing danger or obstruction on a public way, and their vehicles were seized. Public relations officer Vikas Verma said 16,089 challans were issued for lane violations in September and 53,145 this year till then. “Overall, 61,780 challans were issued in 2024,” he added.

Officials said fines for lane violations can go up to ₹5,000, depending on court orders.