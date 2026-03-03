Chandigarh, Haryana Police launched a large-scale special drive 'Operation Aakraman-21' across the state ahead of Holi, taking stringent action against criminals and anti-social elements. Haryana: 461 FIRs registered, 1,048 held in enforcement drive against criminals

Under the leadership of Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, the operation was conducted on March 2, sending a clear message that law and order is paramount in the state and no unlawful activity will be tolerated, an official statement said on Tuesday.

During simultaneous raids carried out by 1,460 teams comprising 7,471 police personnel across Haryana, 461 cases were registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, NDPS Act, Excise Act and Arms Act, and 1,048 accused were arrested.

DGP Singhal said that Haryana Police is fully committed to maintaining robust law and order in the state.

He said that special drives like 'Operation Aakraman-21' are a clear demonstration of the zero-tolerance policy against criminals and anti-social elements.

Keeping in view the festival of Holi, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that citizens celebrate the festival in a safe and fear-free environment, he said.

The campaign symbolises the victory of good over evil and further strengthens the spirit of peace, security and good governance in the state, the statement said.

He reiterated that action against illicit liquor trade, drug trafficking, organised crime and illegal arms will continue unabated, and no offender will be spared at any cost.

Under the Excise Act, 299 FIRs were registered and 293 accused were arrested. Several liquor bottles were recovered. Under the NDPS Act, 46 FIRs were registered and 41 accused were apprehended.

Police seized drugs including 25.189 kg of cannabis, 500 grams of opium, 191 grams of heroin, 5.050 kilograms of poppy husk and 34.64 grams of smack.

This action further strengthens the resolve to make the state drug-free, the DGP said.

Under the Arms Act, 19 FIRs were registered and 16 accused were arrested. From their possession, 20 country-made pistols and 11 cartridges were recovered.

Police also arrested a total of 67 criminals, including 61 proclaimed offenders, 101 bail jumpers, five most wanted criminals, one reward-carrying criminal, one cyber criminal and one heinous offender. In addition, 68 non-bailable warrants and 48 arrest warrants were executed.

The action taken under 'Operation Aakraman-21' clearly demonstrates that there is no place in Haryana for organised crime, drug trafficking, illicit liquor trade and illegal arms, the DGP said.

This extensive and well-coordinated drive further strengthens law and order while reaffirming Haryana Police's commitment to providing a safe, secure and peaceful environment to the citizens of the state, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.