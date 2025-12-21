Haryana amends municipal advertisement bye-laws, tightens rules for outdoor ads

The Haryana government has amended the Haryana Municipal Advertisement Bye-laws, 2022, introducing stricter norms for outdoor advertising to improve road safety, urban aesthetics and transparency in municipal revenue. The Haryana Municipal Advertisement (Amendment) Bye-laws, 2025, were notified on December 18, 2025, strengthening the regulatory framework for advertisements across urban local bodies in the state. Urban local body officials said the changes seek to balance revenue generation with public safety and visual order. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said the amendments redefine key terms to remove ambiguity, including a clearer definition of Outdoor Media Devices (OMDs) and the introduction of “clusters of OMDs” for auction purposes. Municipalities will now specify reserve prices in line with government guidelines to prevent underpricing and revenue leakage. “The changes also introduce stricter eligibility norms, allowing only registered entities with a minimum six months’ validity in their registration to participate in auctions, ensuring greater accountability among advertisers,” said Arun Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary to the Government of Haryana, Urban Local Bodies Department.

A significant push towards digitisation has been introduced. Municipalities must now communicate approval or rejection of applications online within 30 days and list approved advertisement sites on an online portal within three days for auction. An earnest money deposit of 10% of the reserve price has been made mandatory, with forfeiture provisions if a successful bidder withdraws.

The auction process has also been tightened, with a requirement of at least three unique bidders for scheduling an auction. Auctions with fewer bidders can be held only after repeated failed attempts. The bye-laws empower municipalities to immediately remove unauthorised advertisements and their structures and dispose of them on an “as-is, where-is” basis.

The amendments prescribe detailed spacing and location norms for advertisements along national highways, state highways and major urban roads. “Advertisements are barred within the right of way and near traffic intersections, and strict spacing norms have been prescribed,” Gupta said, adding that the rules aim to address long-standing issues in cities such as Gurugram.

Digital advertisements, including LED, LCD and 3D screens, have been restricted to select public spaces and market areas, barred from facing moving traffic, and limited to static displays synchronised with traffic signals.

