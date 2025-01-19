Haryana asks discoms to levy fuel surcharges

The Haryana government has ordered the power distribution companies to continue levying fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) till March 2026, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Limited said on Friday. Residents were so far supposed to pay the FPPAS till December 2024. The Haryana government has ordered the power distribution companies to continue levying fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) till March 2026. (FILE PHOTO)

DHBVN officials said that the FPPAS, earlier known as fuel surcharge adjustment or FSA, was started in April 2023 and was continued till June 2024. Orders were issued in July last year to continue the charges till December 2024. Officials also added that users with electricity consumption below 200 units will be exempted from the charge.

The surcharge of 47 paisa per unit is levied as per the cost incurred on purchasing fuel and power from other sources and the recovery made from the consumers, officials explained.

Deepak Popli, commercial engineer, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, said that a hearing is going on before the Haryana electricity regulatory commission for fixation of tariff to be charged from the consumers of both the discoms for the year 2025-2026.

“Last hearing took place on January 15. HERC (Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission) has given both the discoms three-week time to submit additional data on purchase, consumption, recovery and other points for fixing the tariff,” he said.

Popli said that the civil society members and representatives of industrial associations from Gurugram are also parties in the case of tariff fixation before HERC.

“We expect the commission to finalise the tariff soon after hearing both sides -- dicoms and consumers,” he said.

At present, the electricity tariff rate in Haryana is ₹2.75 from 0-150 units, ₹5.25 from 151-250 units, ₹6.30 for 251-500 units and ₹7.1 for 501-800 units.